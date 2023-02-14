Malaysian PM Anwar to visit quake-hit Turkey

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will fly to Turkey on Tuesday night for a one-day visit to show his support and solidarity with the Turkish people in the wake of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck the country’s south-east region on Feb 6.

The earthquake has so far claimed 35,000 lives in Turkey and in neighbouring Syria.

Mr Anwar made the decision after having a conversation with Turkish President Recep Teyyip Erdogan and will return to Malaysia on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after meeting senators in the Dewan Rakyat, the upper house of Malaysia’s Parliament, on Tuesday, Mr Anwar said: “I believe that as friends, we should always be there to give our support.

“Initially, I was reluctant because the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Smart) is already there and a (field) hospital has been set up. However, in the spirit of friendship, I have decided to go there.”

He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Mr Anwar said that during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat, Mr Erdogan had called him twice asking him to go to Turkey. The pair is believed to have a close friendship.

In November, during Mr Anwar’s first press conference as Prime Minister, both had a 10-minute phone call when Mr Erdogan congratulated Mr Anwar on his win and said that he was looking forward to greater bilateral ties between the two nations.

According to Mr Anwar, Malaysia has collected RM20 million (S$6.1 million) in humanitarian aid to help the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

This included contributions of US$1 million (S$1.3 million) each from the Malaysian government and the Sultan of Johor, said Mr Anwar, with donations from other parties including local companies making up the remaining portion.

Responding to questions regarding the nature of the aid provided by the Malaysian government, Mr Anwar said that two Smart teams have already been sent, with one more team from the Malaysian Armed Forces leaving on Tuesday night.

He added that the costs of flights for the aid teams have been borne by Turkish Airlines, while the Malaysian government has spent RM4 million towards these efforts.

Mr Anwar said that Malaysia would be providing aid in the form of medical equipment and humanitarian missions to Syria, regardless of the United States’ sanction policy.

He said: “Malaysia will still send a team to help as soon as there is a response from the Syrian government, but funding and medical equipment have been decided and the Defence Minister (Mohamad Hasan) wants to install hospital equipment in Syria.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK