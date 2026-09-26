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Malaysian PM Anwar says he is still waiting for Anthony Loke’s official resignation letter

Anthony Loke (first from right) had accompanied Anwar Ibrahim (second from right) on his three-day working visit to Shanghai and Hangzhou.

SHAH ALAM – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he is still waiting for the official resignation letter from Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who has maintained his decision to step down from the Cabinet.

“Still waiting for the letter,” Anwar told reporters after attending the UiTM Alumni Gathering in conjunction with UiTM’s 70th anniversary on Sept 26.

He had been asked to comment on the status of the resignation of Loke, who is also the secretary-general of Democratic Action Party (DAP).

On Sept 23, Loke said he would submit the letter to Anwar after returning from China, where he had accompanied the Malaysian Prime Minister on his three-day working visit to Shanghai and Hangzhou in China.

Loke said his decision to resign had been made and that he would hand in the letter upon his return home.

He offered to resign after a DAP central executive committee meeting on Sept 19, following the conditional pardon granted to former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Loke said the other DAP ministers and deputy ministers would remain in the unity government.

Anwar added that DAP should not bow to calls from parties he described as “having political interests” to withdraw from the government. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK