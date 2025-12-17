Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysian PM Anwar rules out possibility of general election in 2026, says ‘long way to go’

Earlier on Dec 16, the prime minister announced a major Cabinet reshuffle as he looks to consolidate his position ahead of the next general election.

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has ruled out any possibility of holding snap general elections in 2026, saying that his priority now is to implement reforms and to address the rising cost of living faced by the people.

“The election still has a long way to go. I have not thought about it.

“I am focussing on how we continue to implement reforms and alleviate the problems people face regarding the higher cost of living.

“Those are the two central focuses for next year. Although things are relatively better now, they will be better later, God-willing, thank you,” the Prime Minister told editors and senior journalists during a briefing at Seri Perdana on Dec 17.

Datuk Seri Anwar was responding to a question on whether he would call for an early election in 2026.

There have been calls for the general elections to be held in 2026, together with the Melaka and Johor state elections that are also due that year. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

