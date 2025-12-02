Malaysian PM Anwar rules out Cabinet reshuffle

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim explained that this is because the Cabinet only has about two years to serve.

- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has hinted that a major reshuffle to his Cabinet is not on the cards, but rather, vacancies in ministerial posts will be filled.

“I don’t think a major reshuffle needs to be carried out. However, I am still considering what steps need to be taken, but filling those vacancies is necessary,” he told reporters on Dec 1.

Mr Anwar has four Cabinet posts to fill: Investment, Trade and Industry; Economy; Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability; and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli resigned as the economy minister and Mr Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad as the natural resources and environmental sustainability minister in May.

They left their posts following their defeats in the last PKR party elections.

Datuk Ewon Benedick resigned as entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister earlier in November, stating that he would quit if Putrajaya decided to appeal against the Kota Kinabalu High Court ruling affirming Sabah’s rights to 40 per cent of net federal revenue derived from the state.

The post of investment, trade and industry minister held by Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz will be vacant after his second term as senator ends on Dec 3.

Stating that Mr Zafrul still has “responsibilities to fulfil”, Mr Anwar said a new role for the former minister will be unveiled on Dec 3.

“He cannot just let it go. His last day is Dec 2, and he will continue working (after that). He will continue to work under his new role, which will be announced on Dec 3,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Zafrul, who has served as a senator since 2020, completes his six-year tenure in the Senate on Dec 2.

He was appointed to the Senate for a second term in December 2022.

Mr Zafrul was first appointed as senator to join the Cabinet under former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and has since served in multiple administrations, including under the government led by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK