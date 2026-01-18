Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysian PM Anwar given clean bill of health after routine check-up

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been given a clean bill of health after undergoing a routine health check-up at a hospital in Selangor.

The check-up results confirm that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s health is good, says a hospital statement.

PHOTO: REUTERS

According to a statement from the director of Hospital Sultan Idris Shah in Serdang, the results confirmed that Datuk Seri Anwar’s health is good.

“The findings indicate that he is fit to continue with all official duties as scheduled.

“The check-up underscores the Prime Minister’s commitment to maintaining his physical fitness and overall well-being,” the statement said on Jan 18.

The statement added that the assessment ensures that Mr Anwar remains capable of leading the country and fulfilling his responsibilities to the people with dedication. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

