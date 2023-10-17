Malaysian PM Anwar expresses unwavering support for Palestinian people in call with Hamas

KUALA LUMPUR - It is crucial and paramount to prioritise the well-being and safety of all individuals affected by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The country is committed in delivering humanitarian aid, particularly in the form of food and medicine to alleviate the suffering of those in need, wrote Mr Anwar in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Given the dire situation in Gaza, I strongly advocate for the immediate cessation of bombardment and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor in Rafah,” he wrote.

In his post, Mr Anwar said that he had a phone conversation with the Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh on Monday to express Malaysia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

“It is also imperative for Israel to abandon their adherence to the politics of dispossession, immediately ceasefire with Hamas and genuinely pursue a peaceful resolution to end the ongoing conflict.

On Thursday, Mr Anwar will leave for Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit. The Asean GCC Summit begins on Friday.

As part of his upcoming visit, Mr Anwar will meet Malaysia’s friends and discuss the need for meetings with other world leaders over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK