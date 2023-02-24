Malaysian PM Anwar expands Budget 2023 ahead of crucial state polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has presented a bigger spending plan for 2023, taking advantage of higher government revenue after Malaysia’s economy performed better than expected last year.

The Pakatan Harapan chief, who is also Finance Minister, unveiled Budget 2023 in Parliament on Friday, his first since taking office after the general election in November. This plan revises the proposal made by the previous Umno-led administration that was not approved in time by Parliament before the legislature was dissolved for elections.

The RM386.1 billion (S$117 billion) expenditure outlined by Datuk Seri Anwar outstrips the RM372.3 billion Budget 2023 tabled by former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in October, which was then already the largest ever requested.

Budget 2022 was valued at RM332.1 billion but actual spending, largely due to a record RM80 billion in subsidies resulting from soaring fuel costs, came in at RM395.2 billion. Stripping out the subsidy element, the government’s expenditure this year is set to exceed that of last year.

Although national polls have already taken place, Budget 2023 is still seen as an “election budget” because six states are expected to head to the ballot box in July, with about half of Malaysia’s electorate casting their vote.

The result of this vote will have a huge impact on the stability of Mr Anwar’s administration, especially if its political partner Umno does not improve on its poor showing in November. Mr Anwar’s so-called unity government was cobbled together after the election resulted in Malaysia’s first ever hung Parliament.

So far, government finances appear to be in Mr Anwar’s favour.

The fiscal deficit was 5.6 per cent of GDP last year, lower than the targeted 6.0 per cent thanks to the 8.7 per cent economic growth which exceeded projections of 6.5 to 7.0 per cent.

A larger economy will also boost government coffers, which means Mr Anwar can still aim to trim the deficit to 5.0 per cent this year despite his ambitious spending plan and GDP – gross domestic product – growth expected to moderate to 4.5 per cent this year.

Malaysia’s fiscal trajectory is closely watched by the marketplace after debt breached the RM1 trillion mark during the two years of Covid-19 restrictions, when the government was forced to deepen borrowings to pay for welfare and economic stimulus packages.

“The government remains steadfast in balancing the need to safeguard the well-being of the public and the nation while ensuring a sound and sustainable fiscal position,” the Prime Minister said in an updated economic and fiscal outlook report released by the finance ministry on Friday.

The government’s fuel subsidy bill should also ease this year, with oil prices forecast to average about US$80 per barrel this year instead of upwards of US$100 in 2022.

Significantly, development expenditure will surge this year to RM97 billion from RM71.6 billion in 2022, with the largest segment to be spent on improving transport infrastructure including for urban rail networks, roads and ports.