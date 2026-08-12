Malaysian PM Anwar discharged from hospital after surgery

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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had successfully undergone an elective surgical procedure to treat a para-umbilical hernia on Aug 10.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been discharged from hospital on Aug 12 after receiving treatment.

“Alhamdulillah, back home,” he said in a post across his social media accounts. Alhamdulillah is Arabic for “Praise be to God”.

The head of the Prime Minister’s medical team, Dr Asri Ranga Abdullah Ramaiah, had said the procedure was carried out smoothly under the care of a team of medical specialists.

On Aug 10 , Anwar had successfully undergone an elective laparoscopic surgical procedure to treat a para-umbilical hernia.

Earlier that day, his aide said Anwar was undergoing medical tests and procedures and was expected to be under observation for two days, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, Anwar, who turned 79 on Aug 10 and has been in office since 2022, has had recurrent shoulder and back issues. He was hospitalised in 2018 for shoulder and back pain. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK