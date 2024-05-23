Malaysian PM Anwar defends his meeting with Hamas leaders in Qatar

SINGAPORE – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on May 23 that the leaders of Hamas, whom he has known for decades, consider him a friend and that gave him an edge in his attempt to secure peace in the Middle East.

The remarks by Datuk Seri Anwar at a Nikkei conference in Tokyo were in response to criticism he received for meeting a Hamas delegation led by the group’s political leader, Mr Ismail Haniyeh, in Qatar on May 13.

Mr Anwar said he told them during the meeting to respect the decisions of their neighbouring states, to release Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and to accept the two-state solution.

“Is that an offence? Did I promote terrorism? No,” he said.

“I appealed (to the Hamas leaders) because I have an advantage. What’s my advantage? I know them and they consider me a friend,” he added.

While the meeting is Mr Anwar’s first with Mr Haniyeh after becoming prime minister, he had previously met the Hamas leader in 2019 and 2020.

He told the forum that the situation in Gaza must be viewed and understood as “a humanitarian crisis of an unprecedented scale”.

“People can talk about the political crisis but be blinded by the fact that daily you see children, women, civilians, hospitals, schools, mosques, churches being destroyed,” he said.

The United States and the European Union designate Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist organisation that controls Gaza, as a terrorist group.

Mr Anwar, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, was in Qatar on an official visit, and Hamas has a political office in the wealthy Gulf state, which is also acting as a mediator in talks between Hamas and Israel.

The ongoing war started on Oct 7, 2023, when Hamas launched armed incursions into Israel, killing about 1,200 and taking some 250 others hostage. Israel’s retaliation has killed about 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gazan officials.

Days after the Oct 7 attack, Mr Anwar spoke to Mr Haniyeh over the phone to express Malaysia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

Mr Anwar also attended and spoke at a pro-Palestine rally held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2023, while Malaysia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamad Alamin said in April 2024 that the country had dispatched more than 1,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The broader populace in Malaysia, a majority-Muslim country, has also expressed deep sympathy for the plight of the Palestinians, with American food companies deemed to be supportive of Israel currently being boycotted by consumers. The brands include Starbucks, KFC and McDonald’s.