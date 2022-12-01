Malaysian PM Anwar’s Cabinet picks set to be unveiled for swearing-in on Saturday

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is under pressure from the civil service to get the government running again after nearly two months of caretakership. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to unveil his Cabinet for swearing-in on Saturday, amid pressure from the civil service to get the government running again after nearly two months of caretakership.

The Straits Times has learnt that Datuk Seri Anwar is in two minds about crucial picks such as finance minister and whether to install Umno president Zahid Hamidi – who is facing dozens of graft charges – as deputy premier. But the need to ensure key ministries are up and running means the new Premier will have to hand the palace a list of names before the King leaves the country late on Saturday.

