Malaysian PM Anwar announces rationalisation of fuel subsidies

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s Cabinet has agreed to rationalise subsidies for diesel, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on May 21.

In a speech that was televised live nationwide, Datuk Seri Anwar said this would begin with targeted diesel subsidies in the peninsula initially, and later for Sabah and Sarawak.

“Almost all families in Sabah and Sarawak use diesel for transportation every day. So, we will postpone this move there,” he said.

To prevent any drastic increases in the cost of goods and services, Mr Anwar also said diesel subsidies will be given to traders.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK