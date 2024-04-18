Malaysian percussion group plays songs for Hari Raya with Indian drum beats

PUTRAJAYA - In a bid to ease “racial tensions” on social media, a group of youths from Sai Naga Urumi Melam, a Malaysian percussion group that plays traditional South Indian drums, put together a special performance of traditional Hari Raya songs Suasana Hari Raya and Seloka Hari Raya.

The songs were accompanied by the urumi which is a double-headed hourglass-shaped drum that originates from Tamil Nadu, India. Urumi melam, an Indian folk music ensemble, typically comprises multiple drums and requires at least five performers to create vibrant musical compositions and rhythms.

To the group’s surprise, within their first attempt at this, through two TikTok videos, they were able to successfully touch the hearts of Malaysians, especially the Muslim community who recently celebrated Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Some people even requested for their services for open house events.

Mr M. Logeswaran, 22, the thavil player featured in the videos said that they got the idea after observing increasingly sensitive issues involving religion, royalty and race (3Rs) appearing on social media. The thavil is a barrel-shaped drum that also originates from Tamil Nadu and is mainly used in musical performances in southern Indian states.

“The Sai Naga Urumi Melam team felt the need to do something and we believed that music could connect everyone, especially during the Hari Raya celebration,” Mr Logeswaran told Malaysian news agency Bernama.

It is usually played in temples as accompanying music for religious ceremonies, weddings and traditional celebrations.

The instruments commonly used by the band are thavil, urumi, pambai (a pair of cylindrical drums) and thalam (a pair of clash cymbals).

Mr Logeswaran, who hails from Kajang, also said that it took more than five hours to record a TikTok video that lasted just over a minute.

“We started recording around 2am. I can’t recall how many times we tried to get it right.

“Sometimes the singer, N. Lachman, missed the lyrics, or we missed the musical beat, or there were car noises that forced us to redo the recording.

“However, the final result was worth the effort,” he added.

At the time of writing, the two videos had gone viral on various social media platforms, garnering over 30,000 shares and receiving various reactions from the multicultural society, with many leaving constructive and positive comments for the efforts of these youths.

A TikTok user said: “We are all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion.

“We remain as one Malaysia, respecting each other. Well done, bro!” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK