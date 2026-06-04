Malaysia introduces passport with a 10-year validity period priced at $112

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The amendment marks a significant change, with Malaysia's Immigration Department traditionally issuing passports with a validity period of five years.

PETALING JAYA - The Malaysian government has introduced a passport with a validity period of 10 years, priced at RM350 (S$112) under a new gazetted fee structure that came into force on June 3.

The Fees (Passports and Visas) (Amendment) Order, published in the Federal Government Gazette on June 3, sets that fee for applicants aged 18 to 59.

Senior citizens aged 60 and above will pay RM175, while persons with disabilities aged 18 and above who are registered and hold an OKU (person with disabilities) card will receive the passport free of charge.

However, as at June 4, the Immigration Department has not publicly confirmed when applications for the 10-year-validity passport would begin or whether it has already been rolled out to the public.

The amendment marks a significant change, with the Immigration Department traditionally issuing passports with a validity period of five years. The fee for a passport with a five-year validity is currently set at RM200.

The gazette also provides free 10-year-validity passports for officers and staff of the Immigration Department.

The amendment also sets out fees for the replacement of lost or damaged 10-year passports.

For applicants aged 18 to 59, the fee is RM550 for a first replacement, RM850 for a second replacement, and RM1,350 for a third and subsequent replacement.

Senior citizens will pay RM375 for a first replacement, RM675 for a second replacement, and RM1,175 for a third and subsequent replacement.

Eligible OKU card holders and Immigration Department personnel will pay RM200 for a first replacement, RM500 for a second replacement, and RM1,000 for a third and subsequent replacement.

The amendment also changes the eligibility description for student passports from those “studying abroad” to those “studying for a degree programme abroad”.

According to the gazette, the 10-year passport applies to adults aged 18 and above, while existing provisions for children aged 12 and below, students aged 21 and below studying for degree programmes abroad, haj pilgrims, and persons under 18 with disabilities remain under the five-year passport category.

The amendment was made on Feb 16 under the Fees Act 1951. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK