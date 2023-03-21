Malaysian parents wear school uniforms as they take son to school on his first day

The first day of school can be a daunting event for both children and their parents.

To make the experience less stressful, a Malaysian couple decided to dress up in school uniform in solidarity with their child’s first day at school.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Malay daily Kosmo, Mr Mohd Fadzil Abu Naim and his wife, Ms Nurul Aini Mohd Olwi, were shown accompanying their son, seven-year-old Muhammad Ishraq Aydan, to his school’s orientation day on March 18, before starting his Standard 1 class.

Malaysia’s Standard 1 is equivalent to Singapore’s Primary 1.

Mr Mohd Fadzil’s uniform mirrored his son’s: Both wore dark blue slacks and a crisp white shirt and each carried a school backpack.

Ms Nurul Aini wore a white and dark blue baju kurung uniform.

In the video, the couple is seen adjusting the straps of Muhammad Ishraq’s school bag, giving him his water bottle and a few encouraging pats.

Malaysian media reported that the couple wanted to help their son to be less anxious about school and to make his first day more memorable.

The parents’ heartwarming actions have earned them praises from netizens, with many saying that they are exemplary parents.

“Parents of the year,” Azlan R wrote on Twitter, while Gilcrest said the boy is very lucky to have such supportive parents.

“I will definitely do this if I have a kid,” added Twitter user Farah.