Malaysian opposition party Bersatu sacks Saifuddin Abdullah, one of its top leaders

Mr Saifuddin Abdullah said he received notice that he had been sacked on the evening of Jan 6.

– Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, a top leader of Malaysian opposition party Bersatu, confirmed on Jan 6 that he had been sacked with immediate effect.

The Bersatu, or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, supreme council member said he received the notice on the evening of Jan 6.

“Yes. I received the notice just now. I will appeal,” the Indera Mahkota MP said.

Based on the Bersatu Disciplinary Board letter dated Jan 6, the decision followed a party meeting held on Jan 5.

It was reported that the sacking resulted from Mr Saifuddin’s actions, which violated Clause 9.1.4 of the party’s Constitution.

The dismissal letter was signed by Datuk Mohd Radzi Manan, chairman of the Bersatu Disciplinary Board.

In November, Mr Saifuddin was summoned by the board for an investigation into allegations of involvement in a movement to overthrow party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mr Saifuddin had led 15 other MPs in writing a letter appealing against a series of party sanctions on members pushing for deputy president Hamzah Zainudin to take over the top post.

Mr Hamzah’s faction has argued that the party needs a fresh face and that Mr Muhyiddin has lost touch with the grassroots. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK