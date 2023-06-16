Malaysian opposition MP draws flak for complaining that nurse uniforms are ‘too tight’

An opposition MP in Malaysia has drawn flak after complaining that the uniforms of nurses were “too tight” and not syariah-compliant, with politicians, medical staff and the public criticising him for his sexist comments and telling him to focus on more important matters, such as healthcare reforms.

Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) politician Wan Razali Wan Nor had raised the issue in Parliament on Thursday during a debate on reforms to the public health sector, pointing out that the current attire showed the body shape of women.

“Are we going to continue following the Western mould on the dress code (for nurses)? Can it be changed so that there will be some relaxations (on the dress code)?” he said.

The brickbats poured in after his remarks.

“Even if the nurses wear gunny sacks for uniform, PAS leaders will find fault with it,” said Facebook user Zuai Md Noor, while Twitter user Tok Perak said the Kuantan MP has demeaned the nursing profession.

Twitter user Long Tapir Tension said: “Ask all nurses to boycott (this) PAS MP when he’s sick and has to be admitted to hospital.”

Another netizen, Mr Mervin Yap, said Mr Wan Razali had opted to focus on an unimportant issue.

“There are so many issues (facing the profession, such as) medical staff being overworked, underpaid et cetera, but our lawmakers focus on the points that are least important and make zero impact on our heroes,” he said on Facebook.

Some social media users poked fun at Mr Wan Razali by posting memes of women in sexy cosplay nurse costumes, pointing out this was what the MP and his PAS colleagues saw in their minds.

Ms Young Syefura Othman of the Democratic Action Party, who is the Bentong MP, said the uniforms are syariah-compliant and designed for the nurses to carry out their duties comfortably.

“What is worth talking about is the increasingly burdensome duties of nurses at this point. Not about the nurses’ outfit. Does this PAS MP only see priority in clothes?” she asked.

Her colleague, Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah, demanded that Mr Wan Razali withdraw his remarks and apologise to nurses in Malaysia.