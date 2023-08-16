Malaysian mum and Singaporean housemate charged with abusing 7-year-old boy

JOHOR BARU – A 27-year-old woman and her housemate have been charged at the Sessions Court for abusing and neglecting a seven-year-old boy.

The boy’s biological mother, Nurul Asyiqin Mohamad Zahir, and Singaporean Awiin Chua, 30, were brought to court on Wednesday morning where the charges were brought against them.

Nurul Asyiqin was accused of abusing her son, who was placed under her care, leading to his physical injuries in a house in Jalan Wau Kikik 7, Bandar Layangkasa, Pasir Gudang from July 1 until Aug 9.

She was also charged with neglecting the child at the same place and dates.

If convicted, one can be fined up to RM50,000 (S$14,700), jailed up to 20 years, or both.

Chua, a factory technician in Singapore, also faces the same two charges.

Both women said they understood the charges and pleaded not guilty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Diyana Zubir offered bail at RM30,000 each with one surety, on condition that the accused report to the nearest police station once a month and be prohibited from disturbing the victim and prosecution witnesses.

“(Nurul Asyiqin) had brought her son, who was under the care of her parents in Pokok Sena, Kedah to Johor Baru.

“She failed to care for her biological son, which led to his injuries,” said DPP Nur Diyana.

Lawyer Abdul Rahim Ali, who represented both accused, asked for a lower bail amount as Nurul Asyiqin lost her job two months ago and was currently unemployed. She also did not possess a passport.

He said Chua had stayed at the same address as Nurul Asyiqin for more than two years and was not a flight risk.