Malaysian MPs to declare assets in bid to clean up politics

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is set to compel all parliamentarians to declare their assets, in a win-win move for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government which has been under fire for a derailed reform agenda.

A motion was tabled by de facto law minister Liew Vui Keong on Monday afternoon (July 1) for all MPs to declare their wealth and that of their spouses, adult children and trustees to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

"Anti-corruption initiatives are not just limited to preventive and punitive actions, but from the perspective of the public, the efforts must not only be done, but be seen," he said, adding that the move was one of the reforms promised in PH's election manifesto.

This will extend the ruling coalition's self-imposed commitment - all ministers and their deputies have made their declarations - to opposition lawmakers.

It was reported that as of May, up to 15 of the government's 139 MPs had yet to submit their forms to the anti-graft agency. But analysts say this reluctance will ease now that the requirement has been extended to the opposition.

"This levels the playing field for political financing, as Malaysia's democracy has always featured handouts and aid that require substantial resources," Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun told The Straits Times.

Early in the debate, opposition lawmakers stated their support for the move but questioned the method. Some expressed concern about making their wealth public, as the MACC would publish their declarations online.

Others asked if they would be punished for gaining wealth, given there was no process mentioned for updating their declarations.

"Don't act in such haste until you veer into the drain," said Santubong MP and former minister Wan Junaidi Wan Jaafar.

The Mahathir Mohamad administration has been criticised by its liberal supporters for backing away from promises such as ratifying various international human rights conventions, abolishing mandatory death penalties, and repealing draconian laws such as the Sedition Act.

Next on the government's legislative agenda is to lower the voting age from 21 to 18, but it will require the support of opposition members, as it requires two thirds, or 148 of the 222-strong Parliament, to mandate the necessary constitutional amendment.