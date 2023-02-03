Malaysian MPs do not need to wear ties for a year in Parliament

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian MPs will not be required to wear ties while in the Lower House of Parliament for a year from Feb 13.

The change in the formal dress code comes as newly minted Speaker Johari Abdul attempts to bring both procedural and physical reforms to Parliament.

“I will announce on Feb 13, the first day of the session, no necktie for the whole year,” he told The Star when contacted.

During the two-day special sitting on Dec 19, 2022, Datuk Johari made it optional for MPs to wear neckties during the next day’s sitting.

For the first time, many MPs, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, did not wear a necktie during the Dec 20 meeting.

Members of the press covering parliamentary proceedings also ditched their ties that day.

MPs in the British Parliament stopped wearing ties in the House of Commons in 2017, while their New Zealand counterparts do away with theirs on Feb 2021.

On Dec 5, Datuk Seri Anwar’s unity government grabbed headlines when ministers were photographed without their ties after attending their first Cabinet meeting.

Asked whether the batik dress code for Thursday would remain, Mr Johari said “yes”.

In October 2021, the House Committee allowed MPs and senators to wear long-sleeved Malaysian batik shirts when attending the Upper and Lower House sittings on Thursdays.

While some MPs supported the no-necktie move, some preferred to have it on.

Subang MP Wong Chen said: “Since Covid-19, the global office work culture has been moving towards dressing down. I will, however, elect to wear a tie more often than not. I am just used to wearing it, and it also gives a bit of formality and personality,” said the MP from Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said he would abide by Perikatan Nasional’s stand on whether their lawmakers should wear ties.

“Well, it’s up to them to make such rulings. As for me, I will abide by my party’s decision,” said the Bersatu youth chief.