Malaysian MP slammed for saying polygamy could resolve late marriage issue

PETALING JAYA - A Malaysian MP has been criticised for his comments on polygamy in Parliament this week, after he said Muslim men should marry more than one woman as this could solve the issue of Muslim women marrying late in life.
Kubang Kerian MP Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who is also deputy president of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), said many in the country still find polygamy a sensitive issue.
“It is as if we are committing a crime. If a man is capable, qualified and is fair, they must be given moral support,” he said while debating the 2024 Supply Bill for the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry at the committee stage on Nov 22.
Without disclosing his source of information, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim said there are more than 8.4 million single women in the country.
“I know this is not a final solution, but this can address the issue of late marriages, and I am sure some on the other side also support this.
“We are looking for solutions,” he said, pointing at the government bloc, drawing laughter from the floor.
Tampin MP Mohd Isam Mohd Isa then stood up to interject, asking Mr Tuan Ibrahim: “Do you have one or two?”
However, Mr Tuan Ibrahim said he was just supporting this suggestion.
“If you have capabilities, needs and are capable, please go ahead,” said Mr Tuan Ibrahim.
“Although I only have one, I have three more empty spots.
On social media, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the issue of getting married late is not a problem that needs solving.
“What is the use of getting married if you are not well taken care of?” she said.
Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin also slammed Mr Tuan Ibrahim for his remarks, saying it was sexist.
She said women should not be deemed “problematic” for being single, adding that this is the right and personal choice of each and every woman.
Others on social media expressed shock at the Kubang Kerian MP’s comment, saying he could have discussed more pressing matters like the rising cost of living.
“(He should have) talked about issues like unemployment among undergraduates and youth, creating new job opportunities, helping working women, taking care of young ones and quality nurseries with affordable fees,” said X user Suraya Aziz.
Another user also wrote on X: “The cost of living is super expensive now. If a man marries more than one wife, he has to equally provide for all wives and the children. Again. Equality.”
On Nov 23, Mr Tuan Ibrahim, who is also the PAS deputy president, said it was disrespectful and rude for Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin to upload a post on social media alluding that polygamy was a teaching of PAS, an Islamist party.
“He (Sim) has to understand that I did not raise the issue of polygamy. I was merely asking about the role of the government in addressing various social issues faced by the people, including the majority of those who are late in getting married.
“Polygamy is not a teaching of PAS but a matter that is permitted in Islamic laws,” he told reporters at the Parliament media centre on Nov 23.
Mr Tuan Ibrahim said Mr Sim should not meddle in matters pertaining to Islam and called on the authorities to take action against the latter.
“I hope that the authorities will take stern action against him for hurting the feelings of Muslims,” said Mr Tuan Ibrahim. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK