Malaysian MP slammed for saying polygamy could resolve late marriage issue

PETALING JAYA - A Malaysian MP has been criticised for his comments on polygamy in Parliament this week, after he said Muslim men should marry more than one woman as this could solve the issue of Muslim women marrying late in life.

Kubang Kerian MP Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who is also deputy president of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), said many in the country still find polygamy a sensitive issue.

“It is as if we are committing a crime. If a man is capable, qualified and is fair, they must be given moral support,” he said while debating the 2024 Supply Bill for the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry at the committee stage on Nov 22.

Without disclosing his source of information, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim said there are more than 8.4 million single women in the country.

“I know this is not a final solution, but this can address the issue of late marriages, and I am sure some on the other side also support this.

“We are looking for solutions,” he said, pointing at the government bloc, drawing laughter from the floor.

Tampin MP Mohd Isam Mohd Isa then stood up to interject, asking Mr Tuan Ibrahim: “Do you have one or two?”

However, Mr Tuan Ibrahim said he was just supporting this suggestion.

“If you have capabilities, needs and are capable, please go ahead,” said Mr Tuan Ibrahim.

“Although I only have one, I have three more empty spots.

On social media, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the issue of getting married late is not a problem that needs solving.

“What is the use of getting married if you are not well taken care of?” she said.

Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin also slammed Mr Tuan Ibrahim for his remarks, saying it was sexist.

She said women should not be deemed “problematic” for being single, adding that this is the right and personal choice of each and every woman.

Others on social media expressed shock at the Kubang Kerian MP’s comment, saying he could have discussed more pressing matters like the rising cost of living.

“(He should have) talked about issues like unemployment among undergraduates and youth, creating new job opportunities, helping working women, taking care of young ones and quality nurseries with affordable fees,” said X user Suraya Aziz.