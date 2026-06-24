Malaysian monk wins $312,000 through bank’s lucky draw campaign

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GEORGE TOWN, Penang - A 73-year-old Buddhist monk who lived in a hermitage in Penang won RM1 million (S$311,947) through a bank’s lucky draw campaign.

“At first, I thought it was a scam. They (the bank) called me about three times, but I only answered once,” said Chan Chai Siang.

He said he only believed the prize was real after representatives from Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) met him in person.

Chan, who is originally from Butterworth, became the 124th individual to win the grand prize from BSN Sijil Simpanan Premium (SSP) campaign’s Millionaire Draw.

He was also the second winner from Penang in 2026, after a teacher won in April.

Chan said he has eight siblings but only three are still alive.

The monk, who has been in religious service for about 30 years, said he had accumulated savings of between RM2,000 and RM2,500 over the past two years through small, gradual deposits.

“I just save little by little. Sometimes RM10, sometimes more,” he said, adding that the savings were largely derived from donations he had received from the public.

Chan said he had no immediate plans for the prize money but intended to use part of it to help those in need.

“I will use it wisely. Some will go to help people who are sick or in need,” he said.

He added that charitable giving was an important part of his religious practice and believed wealth should be managed responsibly.

“If you use it wisely, it makes you and others happy. That is the value of money,” he said.

Chan described his win as a matter of karma rather than divine intervention.

“It is not a blessing. It is karma from previous lives,” he said, adding that he had never made any vows or special prayers for financial gain.

Before entering monastic life in his 40s, Chan worked as a supervisor in factories in Penang and Singapore.

He said he keeps his savings in a bank rather than at a temple for security reasons.

He added that his savings are generally modest and are used for daily expenses as well as charitable contributions.

Earlier, Chan received a mock cheque at the BSN Penang Main Branch in Jalan Macalister, presented by BSN Penang state director Mohd Hairul Izam Abu Bakar and BSN Head of Strategic Communications Aizurra Mellissa Muzammil. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK