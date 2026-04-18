Malaysian ministry to ensure smooth haj pilgrimage amid crises

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Muslims perform prayers at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, where Haj pilgrims visit.

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KUALA KANGSAR, Malaysia – Global geopolitical developments, including the energy crisis and tensions between Iran and the United States, will be closely monitored amid concerns over public perception and the impact on pilgrims and their families, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan.

He said the matter had been discussed at multiple levels, including the Cabinet, with strategic coordination involving Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“We are emphasising clear and accurate communications to ensure information shared with pilgrims and the public does not cause unnecessary concern.

“Tabung Haji (TH) has also activated a comprehensive communications plan, including a dedicated team to monitor developments and provide continuous updates,” he told reporters after launching the 2026 Madrasah Idrisiah Ihtifal programme here on April 17 .

Dr Zulkifli said the use of digital apps and the role of haj guides on the ground have been strengthened to ensure pilgrims receive reliable information at all times.

He urged the public not to be influenced by unverified information that could trigger anxiety, instead advising reliance on official channels.

“Most prospective pilgrims remain confident about performing the haj in 2026 . None have withdrawn despite glo­bal challenges, reflecting trust in the management and safety measures in place,” he said as reported by Malaysian news agency Bernama.

On the haj operations for the 1447H/2026 season, Dr Zulkifli said preparations have been progressing smoothly, with advance teams arriving to coordinate arrangements for pilgrims.

He said TH personnel on the ground are at their highest state of readiness to ensure a smooth process when the first flight carrying pilgrims arrives.

He added that he would bid farewell to pilgrims on the first flight, scheduled to depart around 4am on April 18 .

“Two early flights carrying TH personnel and Health Ministry staff members have safely arrived as part of preparations to welcome them in an orderly and safe manner.

“Our team is fully prepared, and all arrangements have been completed to ensure operations proceed as planned,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK