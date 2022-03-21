Malaysian ministry proposes legal tender of crypto currency

Crypto currency falls under the purview of the country's central bank and Securities Commission. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
8 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia's Communication Ministry has proposed to the government that cryptocurrency such as bitcoin be adopted as legal transfer, its deputy minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin told Parliament on Monday (March 21).

"We hope the government can allow this," Mr Zahidi said.

"We are trying to see how we can legalise this so that we can develop youth participation in crypto and assist them."

Crypto currency falls under the purview of the country's central bank and Securities Commission, he added.

More On This Topic
Cryptocurrencies drawing greater attention from markets, regulators amid Russia-Ukraine war
Hatten Land inks deal to operate 1,000 crypto mining rigs in Malaysia

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top