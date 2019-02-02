Malaysian minister Yeo Bee Yin tying the knot?

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Is Yeo Bee Yin getting married?

Sin Chew Daily reported that the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister will be marrying IOI Properties Group Bhd CEO Lee Yeow Seng at the end of March.

It was learned that the wedding will be held in Kuala Lumpur.

Quoting a friend close to Ms Yeo's family, the Chinese daily reported that the wedding will be held end of March, but the exact date is unknown.

Ms Yeo's family will not be holding a wedding reception in their hometown in Segamat, Johor.

The news of her marriage broke as Malaysian singers Fish Leong and Michael Wong were said to be invited to perform at the wedding.

IOI Properties' corporate communications team, Mr Lee and Ms Yeo have so far not replied to The Star's query on Friday (Feb 1).

The news of Ms Yeo, 36, being in a relationship with Mr Lee, 40, the youngest son of tycoon Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng, reportedly broke in December last year.

This came after a friend of Ms Yeo uploaded a picture of himself, posing with Ms Yeo and Mr Lee.

He wrote: "Warning: This photo will make many guys cry. Yeo Bee Yin just introduced her special boyfriend to me."

In another photo, Ms Yeo and the man are in the middle of a group of people making the "heart" sign.