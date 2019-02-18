Malaysian minister Yeo Bee Yin to tie the knot on March 29

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The stage is set for one of the biggest weddings of the year.

The banquet dinner of property developer Lee Yeow Seng and Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin will be held on March 29.

Invitation cards have already been sent out to family members, friends, and business and political figures. The dinner will be held at the Le Meridien Putrajaya.

Talk of the 36-year-old Yeo getting hitched has been floating on social media since early February when a Chinese daily quoted an unnamed friend of her family as saying that the wedding would be held at the end of March.

It is learnt that Fish Leong and Michael Wong are the invited artistes.

News of Ms Yeo being in a relationship with Mr Lee, 40, the youngest son of tycoon Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng, broke in December last year after one of her friends uploaded a picture of himself, posing with the couple.

He wrote: "Warning: This photo will make many guys cry. Yeo Bee Yin just introduced her special boyfriend to me."

Related Story Malaysian minister Yeo Bee Yin laughs off speculation about wedding

While Ms Yeo has remained mum on the coming wedding, this has not stopped Malaysians from expressing and congratulating the couple over the happy union.

"Everyone is happy for you YB Yeo Bee Yin. We are rejoicing as like our family members getting married," Cattleya Yin said on Facebook.