Malaysian minister to discuss dedicated air travel lane with Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia and Singapore will discuss the reopening of borders through a dedicated air travel lane for vaccinated people, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri.

She said she will be meeting Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister on Friday (Oct 29) to discuss the matter.

"This will be discussed tomorrow," she told a press conference in Parliament on Thursday.

Malaysia is looking to reopen its borders to foreign travel as early as December, with all the standard operating procedures currently being prepared.

Currently, international tourists are allowed to visit only Langkawi under a pilot travel bubble programme which is slated to begin on Nov 15, as announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, the official announcement will be made only after the matter is approved by the National Security Council, she said.

"The Prime Minister will announce it if everything goes as planned," she added.