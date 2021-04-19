Malaysian minister rebuts anti-vaccine groups after news of infections among those vaccinated

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, said Malaysian Cabinet minister Khairy Jamaluddin as he responded to anti-vaccine groups for likening the Covid-19 vaccine to injections with water.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, who is also in charge of the country's immunisation drive was also responding to social media buzz following news that some of those who have been vaccinated were infected with Covid-19.

The Health Ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Saturday (April 17) that nine healthcare workers were infected more than two weeks after the second dose and another 31 were infected less than two weeks after receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

"Social media users who only read the headlines had shared it with their friends," Mr Khairy said in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

He said an individual's immune system will be most prepared against Covid-19 two weeks after the second dose of vaccine is taken.

"That is considered fully vaccinated. Even then, it doesn't mean we cannot be infected," he added.

Mr Khairy said individuals can still be infected with Covid-19 despite being vaccinated, but the chances of being infected are much lower.

"Though the vaccine lessens the likelihood of us being infected, infections can still happen," he said.

Mr Khairy said that once an individual completes their respective vaccination, they will also not experience adverse side effects even if they contracted Covid-19.

"The vaccine protects us from horrible side effects such as admission into the intensive care unit, need for respiratory aid and death," he said.

Mr Khairy also pointed out that the nine remaining healthcare workers who tested positive despite being vaccinated did not experience any symptoms or adverse side effects.

"The Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It can protect you from the horrible side effects of Covid-19," he added.