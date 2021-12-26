Malaysian minister, family test positive for Covid-19

Malaysia's Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said four of his children and a grandchild were also confirmed to be Covid-19-positive. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
Published
46 min ago

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has tested positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed by Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim on his Facebook page on Sunday evening (Dec 26).

"Prayers are appreciated. Myself, four of my children and one of my grandchildren were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive," he said.

"We started undergoing quarantine several days ago.

"One of my grandchildren was born yesterday and tested negative, but the mother is still under treatment at Hospital Sungai Buloh. Prayers please."

He is not the first Malaysian minister to test positive for the virus.

Under the administration of former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, at least six of his ministers tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes as Malaysia logged 2,778 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the country's total number of infections to 2.74 million.

More On This Topic
3 Covid-19 Omicron variant cases detected in Johor, Melaka from returning pilgrims
62 Omicron cases detected in Malaysia so far, shorter booster interval expected
Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.