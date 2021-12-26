Malaysian minister, family test positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has tested positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed by Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim on his Facebook page on Sunday evening (Dec 26).

"Prayers are appreciated. Myself, four of my children and one of my grandchildren were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive," he said.

"We started undergoing quarantine several days ago.

"One of my grandchildren was born yesterday and tested negative, but the mother is still under treatment at Hospital Sungai Buloh. Prayers please."

He is not the first Malaysian minister to test positive for the virus.

Under the administration of former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, at least six of his ministers tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes as Malaysia logged 2,778 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the country's total number of infections to 2.74 million.