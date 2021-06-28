Malaysian minister apologises for breaking Covid-19 dine-in restriction, leaves investigation to police

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police are investigating Malaysian minister Mustapa Mohamed for allegedly breaking Covid-19 health protocols, after pictures of him eating in a cafe in Kelantan went viral.

It is understood that Mr Mustapa, who is the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic), had gone to a cafe in his Jeli constituency to meet a young entrepreneur running his business under lockdown restrictions.

Mr Mustapa visited the cafe at 5.30pm on Saturday (June 26), according to a statement from the minister's office issued a day later.

The 26-year-old owner of the cafe showed Mr Mustapa how he harnessed social media to continue running his cafe, which serves western cuisine.

The cafe later shared photographs of the minister's visit and thanked Mr Mustapa for hearing out its plight.

"Datuk Seri Mustapa admitted that he was at the Alfath Cafe in Kampung Kalai Jeli, where he was also served food," his office said.

The minister was later contacted by Jeli police chief Ahmad Arifin on Sunday afternoon to inform him that investigation papers had been opened to look into the incident.

Mr Mustapa apologised for breaking dining-in restrictions and said he would leave it to the police to take further action.

Under Malaysia's current full lockdown, which has since been extended, people are not allowed to dine in at eateries. Food outlets are allowed to sell food only through takeaway, delivery and drive-through services.