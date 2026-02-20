Malaysian Medical Association calls for stronger action against illegal clinics in Kuala Lumpur

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Foreign nationals were found to be allegedly posing as doctors and dispensing controlled medicines without proper qualifications or registration.

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian Medical Association has expressed concern over the recent discovery of illegal clinics operating in the capital Kuala Lumpur, where foreign nationals allegedly pose as doctors and dispense controlled medicines without proper qualifications or registration.

The association’s president, Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo, said this raised serious concerns over patient safety and regulatory oversight, reported Bernama.

“Patients risk misdiagnosis, inappropriate treatment, complications from unsafe procedures, and exposure to counterfeit or improperly dispensed medications. Medical practice in Malaysia is strictly regulated to safeguard the public, and only doctors registered with the Malaysian Medical Council and holding a valid Annual Practising Certificate are legally permitted to practise,” he said in a statement on Feb 19.

Dr Thirunavukarasu urged the authorities to intensify surveillance and enforcement to shut down illegal healthcare operations, adding that the recurrence of such clinics, despite previous raids, pointed to gaps in sustained enforcement.

He said enforcement activities should be strategically strengthened, especially in areas with a high concentration of migrant workers, as vulnerable communities were often targeted.

“This is not about any particular group, but about protecting individuals who may be taken advantage of due to barriers such as cost, language, or lack of awareness of the healthcare system.

“Every person in Malaysia, regardless of nationality, deserves safe, ethical and lawful medical care. Firm inter-agency collaboration, regular inspections and decisive penalties are necessary to deter such dangerous activities,” he said.

Dr Thirunavukarasu also advised the public to remain vigilant and to seek treatment only from registered practitioners and licensed healthcare facilities. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK