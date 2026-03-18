Malaysian man snatched by crocodile while catching prawns with father in Sabah

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A 28-year-old man was catching prawns when a crocodile lunged at him and dragged him into the water.

– A man who was snatched by a crocodile while prawn netting with his father in Kinabatangan, Sabah, has been found dead.

The victim, identified as Mr Rayyan Abdullah, 28, was found floating about 500m from where he was last seen at around 9.55am on March 18.

Kinabatangan fire station chief Hairi Otuh said the victim’s body was discovered by rescuers and villagers, with some parts missing.

“The body, incomplete, was retrieved from the river and later handed over to police for further action,” he said.

On March 17 at Kampung Segaliud, Mr Rayyan was catching prawns when the crocodile lunged at him and dragged him into the water.

His father reportedly tried to intervene but was unable to stop the reptile, which quickly submerged.

An emergency call was made at 8.22pm, and an immediate search was mounted.

Rescuers paused the search at 10.50pm due to darkness and safety concerns, then resumed at 9.15am the following day.

No other casualties were reported. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK