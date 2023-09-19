Malaysian man saves 50-sen coins for 7 years, uses money to buy iPhone 14

A Malaysian man painstakingly saved 50-sen coins for seven years and was able to buy an iPhone 14 with his savings.

A TikTok video posted on Sept 1 showed Mr Muhammad Hafiz Abdul Hamid, 30, in his living room with a 19-litre water bottle filled to the brim with the coins.

“The result of seven years of saving. Alhamdulillah (thanks be to God),” he wrote in the video caption.

The video showed Mr Hafiz and a few of his family members trying to pour the coins out from the bottle, but only a few trickled out due to the narrow opening.

One of them then uses a saw to cut the bottle open. The video ends with a footage of neatly stacked 50-sen coins.

Mr Hafiz said it took three hours for him, his wife, his sister and sister-in-law to count the coins, which came up to RM5,360 (S$1,560), which he used to buy an iPhone 14.

Speaking to lifestyle and entertainment portal mStar Online, he said he was shocked by the amount he managed to save, saying it started off as a hobby in 2016.

“In the beginning, I placed them in mugs and biscuit containers, but as the amount increased over the years, I saved them in the huge water container,” he said.

Mr Hafiz, who works as a housekeeping supervisor at a hotel in Penang, said he also exchanged ringgit notes for 50-sen coins from his family and friends.