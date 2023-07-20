Malaysian man nabbed after plotting robbery against wife to claim insurance

A Malaysian man, who masterminded a robbery against his wife in their home in the hopes of making an insurance claim, was arrested by the police on Monday.

Police uncovered the unnamed 47-year-old man’s involvement after they nabbed and interrogated three suspects, who then spilled the beans.

Police said the man’s 42-year-old wife was threatened by three masked parang-wielding men at the couple’s home in the small town of Bentong in the state of Pahang at 3pm.

At that time, the woman was alone at home while her mother, husband and child were at a relative’s house.

“The three men ransacked the house before fleeing in a white Perodus Alza car which was parked in front of the house,” Bentong police chief Zaiham Mohd Kahar said in a statement on Wednesday.

The men fled with the housewife’s jewellery worth RM16,000 (S$4,666).

Police managed to nab the three men six hours after the incident, two of whom were Malaysians aged 33, while the other was a 24-year-old foreigner.

The car used in the robbery was also seized by the police, said Mr Zaiham.

All four men - including the victim’s husband - are currently remanded for seven days in accordance to Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, which is armed robbery in a group.

If convicted, a person can be caned and jailed for a maximum of 20 years.