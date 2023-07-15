Malaysian man loses $8,700 as cash falls off car boot, scatters on road

A Malaysian man was RM30,000 (S$8,700) poorer when he forgot that he placed a bag of cash totalling RM60,000 at the top of his car boot when he drove to the bank.

Barber Wan Ibrahim Wan Leh had wanted to deposit the money he had saved for the past four years at a bank in Terengganu’s town of Jertih, reported national news agency Bernama.

He placed a cloth bag - which contained the cash - at the top of the boot of his Honda Civic car as he wanted to clean the inside of the vehicle first.

He then drove from his home at Kampung Lak Lok to the bank on July 13, totally forgetting about the bag of cash.

He only realised the mishap when he reached Jertih around 10 minutes later, and quickly retraced his route.

By then, some people had started to collect the money scattered on Jalan Kota Bharu-Kuala Terengganu.

Mr Wan Ibrahim, 24, managed to recover RM30,000. The rest, however, were “stolen by some irresponsible people”, said his mother, Madam Che Safiah Abdullah.

The incident was recorded by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) at a nearby shop.

Since the incident, Madam Che Safiah said her son had been depressed and has not left his bedroom.

“He had wanted to buy a new car with the money as he is currently using his sister’s vehicle.

“He also wanted to settle the debts of his late father and stepfather,” Madam Che Safiah told Bernama.

A police report had been lodged and the family hoped people will return the rest of the money.