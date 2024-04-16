Malaysian man, found in Singapore and reunited with family after 20 years, dies at age 88

An elderly Malaysian man, who was reunited with his daughters after nearly two decades when he was found in a Singapore home for the aged, has died.

Malaysia news agency Bernama said that Mr Ali Jais had fallen ill on April 11, the second day of Hari Raya Puasa, and passed away in Pasir Puteh Hospital in Kelantan State at 4pm on April 15.

He was 88.

The oldest of Mr Ali’s three daughters, Ms Hasliza Ali, told Bernama she had been cleaning her father when she felt no response after calling to him.

“With the help of a nurse, I was informed that Abah (father) had gone,” she said.

Ms Hasliza said that her father had joined the rest of the family in Kelantan for Hari Raya celebrations, but caught a lung infection and was subsequently admitted to the hospital.

In November 2020, Ms Hasliza’s youngest sister, Ms Khazimah Ali, had appealed on social media for Malaysians and Singaporeans to assist in her family’s search for Mr Ali.

The family had lost contact with Mr Ali after he had separated from his wife in 2001, Bernama had previously reported.

Within 24 hours of his daughter’s appeal, Mr Ali was found by netizens to be residing at the Bukit Batok Home for the Aged, where he had been admitted in 2018.

With the help of several government and private agencies, he was subsequently reunited with his family across the Causeway on Dec 19, 2020, when border restrictions were still in place during the Covid-19 pandemic. He lived with Ms Hasliza in Batu Caves, Selangor.

Ms Hasliza said despite spending less than four years with her father, she and her sisters were grateful for the time they had with Mr Ali, and that they were able to spend his final moments together in Malaysia.

Mr Ali was buried on April 15.