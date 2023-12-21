Malaysian man fatally stabbed lover then himself over jealousy, say cops

SHAH ALAM - A 44-year-old man in Malaysia stabbed his lover multiple times near a restaurant in Klang, killing her in an act of violence driven by jealousy, said Malaysian police on Dec 20.

Selangor’s state deputy police chief S. Sasikala Devi said authorities are investigating how long the suspect and the 27-year-old victim were in a relationship.

“The suspect and the victim were lovers and the motive behind the attack is believed to be jealousy,” she told a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters.

“The suspect is not married and has no criminal record.”

She said police had recorded the statements of two witnesses to assist with the investigation.

The local woman Koh Jia Ling, 27, died after being stabbed at least eight times in the front and back of her body by a man in broad daylight in Taman Chi Liung, Klang on Dec 18, including a fatal wound to her chest that penetrated her heart.

South Klang police assistant commissioner Cha Hoong Fong said the police received a report at 2.17pm from a witness regarding the murder.

According to him, the witness said the victim was stabbed by a man, who then drove her away in a car.

“Our investigations found that at 1.20pm on Monday, the victim met the suspect at a restaurant.

“After eating, both went to the car park.

“When they reached a silver Chevrolet car, the suspect stabbed the victim several times with a knife and then placed her in the car before leaving,” he said on Dec 19.

A 106-second video recorded by a Klang resident has been circulated online, with a man believed to be the suspect seen putting a body into a car’s passenger seat before driving up. A pool of blood can be seen on the tar road.

Mr Cha said the man then drove to his house, and upon arrival, tried to wake up the victim.

When he failed to do so, the suspect then stabbed himself, likely with the same knife, before police arrived at the location at 4.20pm on Dec 18 to arrest him.

“We found the victim in the front passenger seat in an unconscious state and the ambulance that arrived at the scene confirmed the woman had died.

“The police forensic unit also found a knife believed to be used by the suspect,” he added.

The suspect will be detained until Dec 25 while investigations continue. The police said he is facing murder charges and if found guilty, may face the death penalty or up to 40 years in prison and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Malaysian media reported that the man had been pursuing Koh romantically for around two years but repeatedly faced rejection.

Koh’s funeral was held in Klang on Dec 21 and her family and boyfriend Samson Liew was present.