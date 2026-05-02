Malaysian man dies after collapsing while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

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The Malaysian man and his wife were on the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

A Malaysian haj pilgrim died after he collapsed on his way to perform Friday prayers at the courtyard of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the holiest site in Islam, in Saudi Arabia on May 1.

The 65-year-old man from Pahang was pronounced dead at 12.15pm local time due to heart complications , said Malaysian haj delegation head Mohd Hisham Harun at a press conference on May 2, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported.

The man and his wife were in Saudi Arabia on the annual haj pilgrimage. He was at the courtyard of the Grand Mosque to perform Friday prayers when he suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness, Mr Mohd Hisham was quoted as saying by Bernama.

The haj pilgrimage – the fifth pillar of Islam – is mandatory for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in their lifetime.

Mr Mohd Hisham said that initial treatment, including resuscitation, was administered at the scene, adding that the man was taken to Jiwar Jabal Omar Hospital for further treatment.

The man was pronounced dead at the medical centre, he added.

The funeral arrangements for the man – including bringing his body to the Grand Mosque for funeral prayers before burial at the Al Sharayea Cemetery – were fully managed by Tabung Haji, Mr Mohd Hisham said.

Tabung Haji – a Malaysian government-owned Islamic financial institution – is the primary savings vehicle for most Malaysian Muslims who save money with the agency to go for pilgrimages in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Mohd Hisham said that the man’s wife was given support and necessary assistance by welfare unit personnel, counsellors and haj religious guides who visited her.