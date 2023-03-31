Malaysian man admits to setting dog on fire, asks for forgiveness

JOHOR BARU – The person who is seen abusing dogs in viral videos has come forward to make a public apology.

In a 45-second video posted under a Facebook username Braden Yap, the man admits to what he has done was wrong and hopes that the public can give him a second chance.

“I understand no matter how I explain, I should not have done that. I admit that it was my mistake and regret it.

“I am very sorry and promise not to make a similar mistake in the future. I hope that everyone could give me another chance.

“I will also pay for the medical expenses (of the injured dogs),” he says in the video posted on Facebook on Friday.

Closed circuit television footage of the man have been making rounds on social media.

On March 8, he threw a vase at the dogs that take shelter at a stairwell next to a veterinary clinic.

On March 14, he returned to the same spot and threw bricks and rocks at the two dogs.

Later on March 27, he was seen hitting one of the strays with a metal rod before driving away, only to return later to set one of them on fire.

His actions had angered netizens with many condemning him for hurting the animals.

Johor Baru North acting chief Fariz Ammar Abdullah said a police report regarding the incident had been lodged at 3pm on March 27.

He said the incidents were believed to have taken place near a veterinary clinic in Taman Impian Emas in Skudai.

Superintendent Fariz Ammar added that the animal abuse case was being investigated by the Veterinary Services Department under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which carries a fine of at least RM25,000 (S$7,530) to RM100,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, if found guilty. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK