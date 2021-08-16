Malaysian leaders jostle for top job as Muhyiddin offers to resign

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin looks set to tender his resignation to the King today, but his Perikatan Nasional (PN) allies are trying to find their own replacement for him to prevent the opposition from taking power.

Sources told The Straits Times that Deputy Premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob is rallying support to succeed Tan Sri Muhyiddin, with leaders in the ruling coalition holding a string of meetings up to late last night in a bid to come to an agreement before the Prime Minister's royal audience.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof was quoted by local media as saying that the Premier made known his decision to step down when he met lawmakers from his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia yesterday morning.

"We just finished the meeting. Tomorrow, there will be a special Cabinet meeting. After that, he will head to the palace to submit his resignation," said Datuk Seri Redzuan yesterday.

He also said, however, that "it is up to the King to use his wisdom to make a decision" as "we have 100 MPs". This represents the largest bloc in the 222-member legislature, which has two seats currently vacant.

While this figure falls short of the 111 lawmakers needed for a parliamentary majority, it is still larger than the 88-strong Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition headed by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Checks by ST with Bersatu leaders also confirmed that Mr Muhyiddin, the party's president, is prepared to resign, but they will also advise the King during their audience of "several options".

"Muhyiddin will offer options including resigning, dissolving Parliament, and (continuing with) a minority government," one official said.

Dissolving Parliament would mean holding an election within 60 days, while Malaysia is in the throes of its deadliest Covid-19 wave.

ST understands that those in Umno who have so far ignored party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's directive to pull out of PN want a candidate from their own ranks to succeed Mr Muhyiddin.

Aside from the 15 Umno MPs in Zahid's camp, there are another 17 lawmakers from various opposition parties who largely remain loyal to former premier Mahathir Mohamad.

Restoring PN's majority, with 115 MPs, would require all 38 Umno lawmakers and allies to rally behind the new candidate.

Party chief Zahid has said he is not putting himself up for the post.

That leaves Umno vice-president Ismail as the most senior party figure up for the job. But longest-serving lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah is seen as a widely accepted compromise candidate.

Meanwhile, the pool of about 120 MPs currently outside of government have yet to coalesce behind a prime ministerial candidate.

While Datuk Seri Anwar has been endorsed for the top job by his PH coalition, most lawmakers outside of PH are either opposed to his leadership or bound by Umno's resolution earlier this year to not team up with him or the Democratic Action Party, the largest component in PH.

Leaders of opposition parties were also meeting late yesterday, a PH official told ST, in an attempt to cobble together what would be Malaysia's third government in 18 months.