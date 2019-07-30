Malaysian King's installation begins with royal salute

KUALA LUMPUR - Pahang's Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, was installed as Malaysia's 16th Malaysian King on Tuesday (July 30) in a ceremony steeped in royal customs and tradition.

The installation began with a royal salute involving members of the Malaysian Armed Forces at the main square of Istana Negara, the national palace in Kuala Lumpur.

National news agency Bernama said the royal salute symbolises "the pledge of loyalty of the national defence forces" to the King, also known as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or Supreme Ruler, as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The ceremony began with the arrival of Sultan Abdullah and his Queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar.

The royal couple were welcomed by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mujahid Yusuf Rawa.

Once the King and Queen were at the royal dais, the national anthem was played and the royal standard of the King was hoisted.

Sultan Abdullah then inspected the guard of honour comprising four officers and 103 members of various ranks.



Upon completion of the inspection, Sultan Abdullah was accorded a second royal salute.

The royal couple then entered Istana Negara for the installation ceremony.

Sultan Abdullah will reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for five years.

His predecessor, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, stepped aside in January following just two years on the throne after he went on medical leave. Reports then surfaced he had married a former Miss Moscow.



No official reason was given for his abdication, but it was the first time a king had stepped aside before the end of his term in the Muslim-majority country.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy with a unique arrangement where the national throne changes hands every five years between royal rulers of the country's nine states.

Pahang was next in line for the throne after Muhammad V stepped down, and Sultan Abdullah was formally chosen as the country's 16th king by Malaysia's royal families.

Despite the merely ceremonial role, Malaysia's Islamic royalty command great respect, especially from Muslim Malays, the country's majority group, and criticising them is strictly forbidden.

Portraits of the king and queen adorn government buildings throughout the country. The king is also the symbolic head of Islam in the nation, as well as the nominal chief of the military.