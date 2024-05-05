Malaysian kids not school-ready enough; more pre-school access needed: World Bank

KUALA LUMPUR – Thirteen-year-old Brandon Lim plays truant several times a month as he simply does not enjoy going to school. He finds it hard to follow the lessons in class and is often unable to complete homework assignments that he can barely understand.

The teenager has become a worrying statistic in a World Bank report titled Bending Bamboos: Strengthening Foundational Skills, released on April 25, which found that 24 per cent of Malaysian children who begin primary school at the age of seven lack school-readiness skills – meaning they did not attend pre-school, which contributed to their weak reading and comprehension skills.

The report stated that about one in 10 children between the ages of four and six lacks access to pre-school education in the country.

The issue is compounded after spending a few more years in school. According to the report, 42 per cent of Malaysian students failed to achieve reading proficiency by the end of Standard 5, or the age of 11. The problem is more acute among children from lower-income families, with 61 per cent falling below reading proficiency levels by that time.

Thus, the World Bank recommended that Malaysia boost its early childhood learning programme, while acknowledging that the country has made “noteworthy” progress in expanding its pre-school education.

The government should consider implementing at least one year of free, compulsory pre-school education for Malaysian children and ensure there are sufficient teachers trained in early childhood education, it said.

“Conducting mapping exercises to identify enrolment gaps, and providing financial aid to parents and operators... Improvements in teacher qualifications, teacher professional development, quality assurance systems and curriculum delivery are fundamental.

“Effective governance, financing and stakeholder cooperation will be essential for implementing these measures and achieving pre-school education goals,” the report noted.

The World Bank’s recommendation that Malaysia improve access to pre-school education is on point. The early learning stages are crucial as the country strives to become a high-income economy, say educators and an activist for children’s rights.

There are around 2.35 million Malaysian children under the age of five as at November 2023, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

However, not every parent has the inclination or means to send their child to pre-school, or the time required to help develop their reading skills at a young age.

Brandon’s father, Mr Peter Lim, told The Straits Times: “We never thought of sending our children to pre-school. When they were younger, we paid our neighbour to look after them. His teacher said he doesn’t seem to understand his subjects that well.”

Mr Lim, 45, is a vegetable trader at Kepong Baru Wet Market in Kuala Lumpur. He works on most days, manning his stall from dawn to lunchtime, before heading to his second job delivering food until 8pm.

His wife Tan Xiao Jin, 45, a secretary, works similarly long hours in the country’s capital city, leaving their son and a daughter, 16, to their own devices throughout the day.