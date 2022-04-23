Malaysian judge who convicted ex-PM Najib being probed for "unexplained" funds

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Court of Appeal judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is being investigated over allegations of unexplained money in his account.

Confirming this, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Azam Baki said an investigation paper had been opened after reports were lodged.

"Yes, we have started our investigation. The procedure is to investigate when a report has been officially lodged.

"We opened an investigation paper because there were reports lodged, not because claims were made on portals or social media," he told The Star.

Judge Mohd Nazlan was the judge who convicted former prime minister Najib Razak over the misappropriation of RM42 million (S$13 million) of SRC International funds.

However, Tan Sri Azam declined to reveal if his officers would be looking for documents or would summon individuals for questioning.

"The investigation is still in the early stage. My officers will decide during the course of investigation," he said.

An article dated Wednesday (April 20) published by the blog Malaysia Today claimed that the judge is being investigated for an unexplained RM1 million in his account.

The article alleged that the money came in during the time he was the group general counsel and company secretary of Maybank.

Judge Mohd Nazlan lodged a police report against the blog on Thursday, denying the accusations which he said were malicious, baseless and aimed at tarnishing his credibility as a judge.

In a statement, the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia said a police report was lodged so that investigations could be carried out under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, and other related provisions.