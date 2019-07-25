Malaysian job seekers to head to Singapore to bid for jobs in tech sector

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Many Malaysian job seekers are expected to cross over to Singapore as the republic has plans to create up to 10,000 jobs in the technology sector within the next three years.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Singapore's new government office, Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), will be spearheading the move to establish the city state as a global hub for the industry with openings for positions in engineering, software development and finance.

Teh Kee Sin, adviser for SME Association of Johor South, said Singapore's plans would definitely attract Malaysians, especially Johoreans.

"We cannot do much to stop the brain drain in today's borderless world,'' he said.

Teh said the global job landscapes have shifted from traditional jobs to data analysts, scientists, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning analysts and software application developers.

He said the main pulling factor for many Malaysians seeking employment in the republic was the favourable exchange rate.

Another reason, he said, was that the Sedenak Digital Valley in Iskandar Malaysia did not materialise as fast as planned and attract many big IT players.

The Sedenak Digital Valley was introduced by the Iskandar Regional Development Authority last year as part of the Kulai-Sedenak 2025 Special Area Plan. Located in Sedenak, about 50 km north-east of Johor Baru City Centre and in the district of Kulai, it aims to become the leading digital hub in the region, attracting high capital and technology investments.

Related Story Fresh graduates in Malaysia struggling to find jobs

Johor Indian Business Organisation president P. Sivakumar said Malaysia and Johor in particular, would soon be facing an acute shortage of skilled and talented workforce for digital transformation across the region.

"Johor's move to attract more high-technology companies to invest in the state needs the back up of a highly technically skilled competent workforce,'' he said.

Sivakumar said it was more important than ever for employers to invest in training and retraining of their workforce as well as offer competitive salaries, flexible working hours and career development opportunities.