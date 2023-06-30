Malaysian influencers exposed for renting private plane only for video shoots, not flights

Some influencers in Malaysia who want to project a high-flier image have been brought down to earth by sharp-eyed social media users.
These influencers – who claim to be financial experts able to teach others to reap sky-high returns – have been called out for faking a jet-setting lifestyle.
The giveaway? They have shots of a private jet in their marketing or recruiting videos but did not actually do any flying in it.
The ruse was first highlighted earlier this week by a TikToker who goes by the name of Kaki Komen, or “commenter” in Malay.
The content creator compiled videos of a handful of influencers seen in their own videos boarding an aircraft with strips of yellow and green painted on its side.
Some were seen arriving at the tarmac at Subang Skypark, near Kuala Lumpur, in luxurious cars. Some were seen counting wads of cash on board the jet to imprint on viewers the image of success.
One “financial adviser” captioned his video with a promise to make multimillionaires out of those in a “sifu circle” who decide to follow him on the path to success.
Another “trader” offered to guide users to make their first million within six months, asking them to meet him in Penang the day after the video was posted.
In the videos, which have racked up millions of views, Kaki Komen alleged that the influencers had all pitched in to rent the same plane for their individual video shoots, adding his amusement at one of them who was seen getting into a limousine at a shopping mall that “only had a Mr DIY”.
Mr DIY is a budget chain, largely selling tools and products for home improvement in more than 1,000 stores in Malaysia.
Netizens were quick to pour scorn on these influencers, criticising them for living in their own fantasies. Others poked fun at one influencer who was shooting in the rain, noting that he was forced to do so to avoid forfeiting the jet rental fee.
The questionable content appears to be confirmed by another TikToker using the @mrturboprop handle and who is also a pilot.
Using Flightradar navigation data, he discovered that the jet, a Bombardier Challenger 601-3R with the auspicious licence number N888FJ, had not flown since Feb 21.
The furthest journey made by the plane in that time appeared to be on land, moving in and out of a hangar. He also pointed out the odd positioning of a portable air conditioner at the plane’s door.
Some, who claimed to work at Subang Skypark, said they knew the plane’s owner and that the influencers were taking their cars only to an area where they were permitted to park, but not actually board a plane that was scheduled to fly.
The expose has already had its impact on trader influencers on TikTok. One of them with the username Ann Livetrade posted a similar video appearing to parody the earlier influencers, from the luxury car on the tarmac to boarding a private jet with a bag revealed to be stacked with RM50 (S$14) notes.
But he appeared to plead for mercy from other TikTok users, with his caption saying that “the cost of renting a private jet is not the same as the cost of renting a Myvi, don’t condemn it”, with reference to a car produced by Malaysian auto firm Perodua.
Ever the shrewd audience, not all Malaysian TikTokers bought his parody, saying that he changed his caption and posted the video anyway having already forked out for the shoot along with the other influencers.
In 2022, the action of another online trader also went viral for the wrong reasons after he was exposed for using a private jet he did not own to project an image of wealth and success.