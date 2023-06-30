Malaysian influencers exposed for renting private plane only for video shoots, not flights

Some influencers in Malaysia who want to project a high-flier image have been brought down to earth by sharp-eyed social media users.

These influencers – who claim to be financial experts able to teach others to reap sky-high returns – have been called out for faking a jet-setting lifestyle.

The giveaway? They have shots of a private jet in their marketing or recruiting videos but did not actually do any flying in it.

The ruse was first highlighted earlier this week by a TikToker who goes by the name of Kaki Komen, or “commenter” in Malay.

The content creator compiled videos of a handful of influencers seen in their own videos boarding an aircraft with strips of yellow and green painted on its side.

Some were seen arriving at the tarmac at Subang Skypark, near Kuala Lumpur, in luxurious cars. Some were seen counting wads of cash on board the jet to imprint on viewers the image of success.

One “financial adviser” captioned his video with a promise to make multimillionaires out of those in a “sifu circle” who decide to follow him on the path to success.

Another “trader” offered to guide users to make their first million within six months, asking them to meet him in Penang the day after the video was posted.

In the videos, which have racked up millions of views, Kaki Komen alleged that the influencers had all pitched in to rent the same plane for their individual video shoots, adding his amusement at one of them who was seen getting into a limousine at a shopping mall that “only had a Mr DIY”.