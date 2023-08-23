Malaysian influencer earns plaudits for celebrating helper’s birthday with new outfit and makeover

A social media influencer in Malaysia has been praised for giving her domestic helper a 38th birthday to remember.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday that has been viewed more than 2.8 million times, Ms Elecher Lee, 30, started the day by giving her helper Sumi a new cardigan and a dress, a type of clothing she said she has never worn.

The day of surprises continued with Ms Lee taking Ms Sumi to a beauty salon, another first for the birthday girl.

Ms Sumi, whom her employer affectionately addresses as “kakak” or elder sister in Malay, was moved by the pampering experience. The manicure, eyelash curling, massage and accompanying bird’s nest refreshment brought her to tears as she embraced Ms Lee.

“I’m 38 years old but have never entered a salon,” said Ms Sumi, who had previously appeared in her influencer employer’s sponsored video skits.