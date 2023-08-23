Malaysian influencer earns plaudits for celebrating helper’s birthday with new outfit and makeover

Domestic helper Sumi was moved by the pampering experience on her 38th birthday. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM ELECHERLEE/TIKTOK
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
35 sec ago

A social media influencer in Malaysia has been praised for giving her domestic helper a 38th birthday to remember.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday that has been viewed more than 2.8 million times, Ms Elecher Lee, 30, started the day by giving her helper Sumi a new cardigan and a dress, a type of clothing she said she has never worn.

The day of surprises continued with Ms Lee taking Ms Sumi to a beauty salon, another first for the birthday girl.

Ms Sumi, whom her employer affectionately addresses as “kakak” or elder sister in Malay, was moved by the pampering experience. The manicure, eyelash curling, massage and accompanying bird’s nest refreshment brought her to tears as she embraced Ms Lee.

“I’m 38 years old but have never entered a salon,” said Ms Sumi, who had previously appeared in her influencer employer’s sponsored video skits.

@elecherlee

Kali kedua menyambut hari jadi Kakak You deserve it 🎂✨ #happybirthday #harijadi #elecherpunyakakak

♬ original sound - Elecher Lee - Elecher Lee

Ms Lee, a former make-up artist who posts videos revealing snippets of her life to 160,000 followers on TikTok, also applied makeup on her helper as part of the makeover experience.

She said it was her second time celebrating her helper’s birthday. In 2022, she posted a video of her surprising Ms Sumi with a cake.

@elecherlee

Selamat Hari Jadi kakak 🥹🫶🏻 #fyp

♬ original sound - Elecher Lee - Elecher Lee

The day ended with a meal of sashimi and yakiniku at a Japanese restaurant as Ms Sumi cut her cake with Ms Lee’s two young children in tow.

“This is how people should treat their helper,” wrote one TikTok user, while Malaysian singer Ara Johari added that Ms Lee was “truly someone who had a beautiful heart and face”.

Another commented that “every single woman who works tirelessly deserves some rest and to feel pretty” even if the next day would probably be “back to reality” with housework.

More On This Topic
Loan to build house in Indonesia helps pair win top prize in maid-employer award event
‘Malaysia’s best boss’: Sambal tycoon rewards workers with Hari Raya shopping spree, special bonus

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top