Malaysian highway operator to activate smart lanes at 34 locations over Hari Raya period

The operator said this is to ease congestion during peak travel periods when main lanes slow down.

PETALING JAYA – Thirty-four smart lanes at strategic locations along Malaysian highway operator PLUS’ network will be activated to improve traffic flow during the Hari Raya festive season.

PLUS, which is one of the largest expressway operators in South-east Asia, said the move was aimed at easing traffic congestion during peak travel periods, when traffic in main lanes slow down.

PLUS managing director Nik Airina Nik Jaffar said during a press conference on March 12 that the smart lanes would be activated based on traffic conditions at each location.

Commuters will be notified when smart lanes are activated via signboards and green flashing lights installed at the designated locations, she added.

The maximum speed limit in smart lanes is 60kmh, she said.

A total of 2.3 million vehicles are expected to ply the PLUS highway network during peak travel periods around the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.

The six peak travel days are March 18 to 20 and March 27 to 29, said Datuk Nik Airina.

To further improve traffic flow, PLUS will temporarily open a 3km-long third lane between Simpang Renggam and Sedenak as part of the Johor Lane Widening Project from March 18 to April 5.

The highway operator will ensure that there are no lane closures on its highways during the festive season, including in the Johor Lane Widening Project zone, added Ms Nik Airina.

“However, exceptions will be made for critical repair works, emergencies and accident clearance operations,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK