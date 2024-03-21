Malaysian High Commission in Singapore rolls out online appointment for consular services

The Malaysian High Commission said those who require consular services to register births, marriages and deaths will have to obtain an appointment online. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS
The High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore will introduce online appointments for several consular services starting from March 27.

In a post on its Facebook page on March 21, the High Commission said those who require consular services to register births, marriages and deaths will have to obtain an appointment online here.

Those who want to renounce their citizenship, obtain a certificate of good conduct, and have attestation of documents will also have to book an appointment online using the same link.

In February, the High Commission caught some Malaysians by surprise when it suddenly announced that it would limit its consular counter services to 70 cases a day.

The change took effect on Feb 27.

Queue numbers, which are subject to availability, are issued at the guard house from 8am, said the High Commission in a notice dated Feb 26 on its website.

The sudden announcement of a limit of 70 cases a day left some Malaysians concerned and annoyed.

Some 1.13 million Malaysians resided in Singapore as at 2022, according to numbers given in 2023 by Malaysia’s then Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar.

