Malaysian hawkers welcome export ban but want longer-term solutions

Malaysian hawkers who have been facing problems getting chickens for their businesses welcomed the government's move to temporarily ban exports of whole chickens from June 1, but called for longer-term solutions to address food security concerns.

Ms Nicole Nadia, 36, who sells chicken rendang from her home in Kuala Lumpur, said she had to give refunds to her customers last weekend as she could not get any chickens in the Klang Valley. She usually buys 20 birds a week, but came up empty at the weekend even after scouring four places.