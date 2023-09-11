Malaysian hawker under fire for selling claypot chicken rice cooked with rice wine, no halal cert

In response to “unrest among Muslim patrons” of the stall, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) said on Saturday that it had never issued the premises’ operators any halal certification.

In a Facebook post, Jakim advised Muslim consumers to be mindful when patronising food premises, and to check its official portal or the Verify Halal app to ascertain whether eateries hold valid halal certification.

The restaurant said on Sept 5 that it would be closed until further notice with “improvement in progress”.

The issue has raised consternation among many in Malaysia, where Islam is the official religion and practised by around 63 per cent of the population.

Malaysia’s syariah law outlaws the consumption of alcohol, viewed as an intoxicant, among Muslims. A Malaysian Muslim woman caught drinking beer at a beach resort in 2007 was sentenced to six strokes of the cane, although she was later made to perform community service instead.

Before Jakim issued its statement, users of video-sharing platform TikTok analysed the video of the stall operator’s actions, seeking evidence that Mr Aman had used the shaoxing variety of rice wine with an alcohol content of around 16 per cent.

While it is unlikely Malaysian Muslims will be disciplined for eating at the stall, many have asked for enforcement action to be taken against the stall owners. Some accused the eatery of “confusing its customers”, while others said that consumers should not assume stall operators wearing Muslim head coverings are selling halal food.