Malaysian govt faces dilemma on Sapura Energy bailout

Malaysian offshore energy contractor Sapura Energy ranks as the largest rig owner in Asia outside of China. PHOTO: SAPURA ENERGY
Regional Correspondent
Updated
Published
10 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Ismail Sabri's government is facing a dilemma over the financial meltdown at Malaysian offshore energy contractor Sapura Energy Bhd, which ranks as the largest rig owner in Asia outside of China.

Sapura Energy posted one of corporate Malaysia's worst set of results this month, declaring a net loss of US$2.1 billion (S$2.9 billion) for the financial year ended January 2022. That takes cumulative losses of the group to over US$3.7 billion since 2017, with its total debts at around US$2.44 billion, or roughly RM10.3 billion.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top