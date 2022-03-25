Malaysian govt faces dilemma on Sapura Energy bailout

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Ismail Sabri's government is facing a dilemma over the financial meltdown at Malaysian offshore energy contractor Sapura Energy Bhd, which ranks as the largest rig owner in Asia outside of China.

Sapura Energy posted one of corporate Malaysia's worst set of results this month, declaring a net loss of US$2.1 billion (S$2.9 billion) for the financial year ended January 2022. That takes cumulative losses of the group to over US$3.7 billion since 2017, with its total debts at around US$2.44 billion, or roughly RM10.3 billion.